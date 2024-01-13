CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 217 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

