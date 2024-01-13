CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,441 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPTL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

