CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 4,030 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

