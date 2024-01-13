CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DaVita by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in DaVita by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DVA opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.