CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 140 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.