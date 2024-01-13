CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $146,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $146.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.