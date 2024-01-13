CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

