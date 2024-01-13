CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,590.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,284,000 after purchasing an additional 483,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $268.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.40 and a 200-day moving average of $245.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

