CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $89,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $29.71 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

