CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

