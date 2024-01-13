CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

WPC stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

