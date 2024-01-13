CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $44,000 Investment in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.