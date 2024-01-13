CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,544 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

