CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 457 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

