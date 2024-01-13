CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,255 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.65 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.