CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 162 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average is $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.92 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

