CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 190 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 3,864.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 314.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

