CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 265 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 847.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

