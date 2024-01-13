CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.