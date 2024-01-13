CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 390 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.76 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

