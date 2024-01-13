Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. Susquehanna started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.62.

CHKP opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

