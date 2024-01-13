Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $77.18

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.18, but opened at $79.97. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $81.08, with a volume of 1,624,991 shares changing hands.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

