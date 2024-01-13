Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,643 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average volume of 2,303 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.