Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

