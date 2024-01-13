Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.