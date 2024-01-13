Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.