ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $27.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 5,780 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $994.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

