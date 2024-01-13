Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Raised by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 94.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.4% during the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 140.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $673,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $124.07 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

