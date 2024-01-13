Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 256,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

