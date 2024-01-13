Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.00. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 2,395,226 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

