Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

