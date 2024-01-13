Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Citizens Trading Up 3.0 %
CIA stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.18.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.