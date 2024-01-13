Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $601,054.20 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.2 %

CWAN opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.64, a PEG ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CWAN. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

