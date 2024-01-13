Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 718 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 724.35 ($9.23), with a volume of 473023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 771.50 ($9.83).

Specifically, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.01), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($195,044.23). In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,598.47). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($195,044.23). In the last three months, insiders have bought 91 shares of company stock valued at $71,194 and have sold 31,790 shares valued at $24,996,040. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.42).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 779.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 826.31. The stock has a market cap of £990.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

