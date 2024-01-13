CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

