Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Codexis Stock Down 0.7 %

CDXS stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Codexis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

