Coho Partners Ltd. Has $189.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,533 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $189,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

