Comparing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.31 $2.83 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management $1.84 billion 8.75 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.14

Analyst Ratings

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legal & General Group and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Legal & General Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.