Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $432.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

