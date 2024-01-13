Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $357,780.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,558,421 shares in the company, valued at $108,731,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after buying an additional 527,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

