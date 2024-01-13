Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $357,780.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,558,421 shares in the company, valued at $108,731,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $76.86.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.
Read Our Latest Report on PCOR
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.