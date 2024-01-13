Contrasting DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MSP Recovery and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MSP Recovery and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $8.38 million 23.99 -$7.42 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.01 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSP Recovery.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

