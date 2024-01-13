Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $115,410,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.