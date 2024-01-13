Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,877,000 after purchasing an additional 586,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

