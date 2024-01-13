Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,488,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,757,867 shares.The stock last traded at $19.78 and had previously closed at $19.74.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,912,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,825,582.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,652,896 shares of company stock worth $30,334,964 over the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

