Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$724.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7717206 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$463,505.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. Insiders sold a total of 394,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,040 over the last three months. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

