Critical Comparison: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Argo Blockchain and Security National Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.87 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $351.88 million 0.55 $25.69 million $1.44 5.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Argo Blockchain and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

