Critical Comparison: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) vs. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.28 million 78.68 -$8.65 million ($0.03) -12.05 Co-Diagnostics $34.22 million 1.25 -$14.24 million ($1.39) -1.01

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Co-Diagnostics. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -649.73% N/A -111.41% Co-Diagnostics -913.54% -29.02% -26.91%

About Spectral Medical



Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Co-Diagnostics



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable PCR device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

