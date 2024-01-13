Critical Survey: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Oddity Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $1.09 billion 4.11 $120.94 million $4.95 28.19 Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.50 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter Parfums and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Oddity Tech has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Inter Parfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Oddity Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 12.22% 19.63% 12.14% Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Oddity Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

