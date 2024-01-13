CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $320.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $283.35 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,721.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,927 shares of company stock worth $69,942,473. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

