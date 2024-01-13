Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.50.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
