Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dada Nexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.